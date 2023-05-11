Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Due to a head injury, Anthony Davis was subbed out of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors with 7:34 to go in the fourth quarter. The Warriors were up 101-88 at that point. They won 121-106 to force a Game 6 on Friday.

Davis, who had 23 points and 9 rebounds on 10-for-18 shooting, got hit by an inadvertent elbow from Kevon Looney. On the telecast, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Davis had been escorted out of the Chase Center in a wheelchair. Haynes reported shortly thereafter that AD does not have a concussion.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Anthony Davis taken down the tunnel during the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0CcJWFdGYQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 11, 2023

Haynes noted that AD got hit in the temple and gathered himself on the Lakers bench for a minute. Davis was apparently “wobbly” and his “equilibrium was off,” per Haynes.

It appears that Anthony Davis has avoided a concussion, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/MG6d7YROdh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2023

“I just checked in on him,” Darvin Ham said postgame. “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s just where he’s at.”

Ham would not expound on his status for Game 6.

“Medical team seems to say he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most,” said LeBron.

“I believe he’ll play,” said Austin Reaves.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis (head injury) walks out of Chase Center after Game 5 loss to Warriors pic.twitter.com/hJH9r027zW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 11, 2023

As for the basketball side of things, the Warriors successfully defended their home court. The Lakers shot 48.3% from the field — LeBron James scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting — but Golden State controlled the action and benefited from 72 combined points from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

See you Friday for Game 6. Hopefully, all is well with Anthony Davis.