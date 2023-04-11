Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin their pursuit of making the playoffs on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. With a win, they advance to the first round but if LA loses, they get another chance to stay alive against the winner of Pelicans vs Thunder. That being said, there is one question fans will have ahead of this huge matchup: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Davis Injury Status vs Timberwolves

Good news for the Lakers. Davis is listed as probable on the NBA’s official injury report, which means he’s likely suiting up. Given the importance of this contest, the big man will be wanting to do all he can to help Los Angeles secure a win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

AD had a fantastic regular season. In 56 games, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. While health proved to be an issue once again, Davis managed to show out when he was on the floor, playing a key part in the Lakers finishing above .500 at 43-39.

Although his scoring numbers have been down across the last few outings, AD is still a menace on the boards. Tuesday presents a prime opportunity to dominate down low against Minnesota, who suspended Rudy Gobert after he swung at teammate Kyle Anderson.

The Lakers come into this game in good shape, having won eight of their last 10 games. So to answer the question, is Anthony Davis playing in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament vs Timberwolves? Yes, it looks like he is. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena.