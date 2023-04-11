Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When the Los Angeles Lakers hired Darvin Ham in the past offseason to replace Frank Vogel, the first-year head coach made sure to emphasize that Anthony Davis would be the focal point of the offense. He certainly succeeded in that, as Davis has seemingly returned to his old form that made him one of the most dominant bigs in the game.

Even better, Davis admitted he has learned so much more from Ham. Speaking to reporters ahead of their Play-In showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, AD shared how his head coach helped him grow as a player this 2022-23 season.

More than just improving his play, Davis shared that Ham has had a huge impact in giving him a positive mindset, especially amid a difficult season that saw him constantly battle with injuries.

AD gives Darvin Ham credit for helping him stay positive throughout the ups and downs of the season https://t.co/uWGWe3ArlE — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 10, 2023

Sure enough, it’s clear with the way Anthony Davis played in the past couple of months that he has been more motivated with the Lakers. Amid his constant health issues and the overall struggles of the team earlier in the season, Davis initially looked like he’s ready to give up.

Considering his latest statement about Darvin Ham, it’s safe to assume that the Lakers tactician played a huge role in getting Davis back to the right mindset.

Now, hopes are high that Davis can keep that positive mindset as they head to the Play-In and potentially the playoffs. The Purple and Gold definitely need the best version of AD if they are to pull off an upset in the postseason.