The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting in a play-in spot for the majority of this season. It’s been an up and down year for them as they’ve showed potential of being a good team, and being inconsistent as well. But the Lakers have been surging as of late and a big part of that has been the play of Anthony Davis.
On Sunday, the Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-97, and moved into eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Anthony Davis finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and six blocked shots. He shot 7-11 from the field, 7-9 from the free throw line and knocked down his only three point shot.
Following the game, Davis spoke about the confidence the Lakers have as the regular season winds down, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“I think we’re just having fun. I think we were too uptight early on, everybody was trying to do the right thing, make the right play. You kind of start second guessing yourself cause you’re trying to do the right things,” Davis said. “Now we’re just playing freely. . .we know each other’s game at this point and no one is complaining or forming little huddles. . .I think for the most part we’re just playing together, playing freely. We’re not hesitant at all.”
Behind Anthony Davis, LeBron James, the Lakers have surged in West standings
With the Lakers win against the Cavs, they moved up to eighth place in the Western Conference standings. That’s a massive improvement from where many thought the Lakers might finish earlier this year. It’s still a play-in spot and it’s unlikely the Lakers move up out of the play-in to sixth. But the team certainly has a lot confidence heading into the postseason.
Following the win, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke the team’s mindset amid their improved play.
“It’s what we’ve been saying to ourselves everyday. . .just take care of us. Continue to look for ways to get better individually, collectively, gotta have an open dialogue, just take care of us, that’s the biggest thing,” Ham said. “Everything else will take care of itself. We’ll fall in the spot we’re supposed to fall. But the key is for us to be playing at a high level on both sides of the ball.”
Anthony Davis has been a big part of this Lakers surge. The All-Star big man has appeared in 72 games, the most he’s played in since the 2017-18 season when he was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s been averaging 24.8 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots with splits of 55.4 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Davis was named to his ninth All-Star appearance and first since the 2020-21 season. Davis has also gotten help from LeBron James, who is turning in a spectacular season amid being the oldest player in the league. The Lakers are only half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh seed.