Texas A&M (9-0) is essentially guaranteed to compete in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but head coach Mike Elko and company are aiming much higher than that milestone. Although the selection committee continues to favor Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Indiana, many analysts and fans feel the Aggies deserve to be the No. 1-ranked team in the country. They can only focus on the business at hand, though. A home game versus South Carolina (3-6) could be trickier than everyone anticipates, following the latest injury report.

Linebacker Scooby Williams has been ruled out and will miss his second straight game, while wide receiver Mario Craver gets slapped with a questionable designation, via On3's Jaxson Callaway. Texas A&M should still be able to handle a struggling Gamecocks squad that is 0-3 on the road, but as many will argue, one should never take an SEC opponent lightly.

Elko will once again have to replace Williams' sizable impact. The redshirt senior has recorded one sack, four tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble through six games this season. Although fans would love to see him compete on Kyle Field this weekend, they know how valuable a healthy Williams will be for the CFP.

Article Continues Below

The same can be said for Craver. Although the sophomore wideout has slowed down in recent weeks, he is still one of the better playmakers in the conference and a crucial safety net for star quarterback Marcel Reed. Craver has 46 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Aggies will monitor his status and determine if he is able to suit up against South Carolina.

Texas A&M football is eying a landmark campaign, and that is achieved by overcoming obstacles during the final stretch of the year. This upcoming matchup could allow the program to succeed in other ways, which would better prepare it for the CFP gauntlet that lies ahead. Opening kickoff is at noon on Saturday.