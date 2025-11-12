As the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles deepen following the firing of general manager Nico Harrison, new details have surfaced regarding Klay Thompson’s free agency decision this past summer — one that could soon come full circle.

According to The Athletic, Thompson chose to sign with the Mavericks primarily to play alongside Luka Doncic rather than join LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers. In a collaborative report by Joe Vardon, Christian Clark, and Sam Amick, the outlet revealed that Thompson turned down a richer offer from the Lakers in favor of the chance to team up with Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“As was reported at the time, the Lakers and Thompson discussed a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency that — if the Warriors cooperated in a sign-and-trade — would have dwarfed the three-year, $50 million deal the Mavericks would eventually give him,” the report read. “But the allure of Dončić’s greatness was a major pull, as was the chance to partner with Irving in the backcourt. When given the choice between teaming up with the Lakers’ duo of Davis and LeBron James or the Mavericks’ stars, Thompson made a calculated decision to go with the latter.”

The move was widely seen as a bold choice at the time, especially after Dallas reached the 2024 NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. However, the landscape shifted dramatically when Doncic was traded to the Lakers last February in a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Mavericks weigh Klay Thompson trade options as Luka Doncic thrives with Lakers

Now, with Dallas sitting at 3-8 and 14th in the Western Conference, Thompson’s decision has taken on new scrutiny. ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reported that the Mavericks are expected to evaluate potential trade scenarios involving Thompson before the deadline.

“It is no secret that Harrison and the Mavericks’ front office will explore what return exists for Klay Thompson before the trade deadline, and several teams are monitoring Daniel Gafford's status, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Coincidentally enough, one of the teams with strong interest in Gafford dating back to last season is the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Thompson, 35, has struggled to find rhythm in his new environment. Through 10 games, he’s averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 31.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three across 19.7 minutes. His production has fallen sharply from his final season with Golden State, when he averaged 17.9 points per game.

As for Dončić, the 26-year-old star has thrived in his first full season with Los Angeles. He is averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc, leading the Lakers to an 8-3 record and a fourth-place standing in the West.

The Mavericks open a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns (6-5), while Doncic and the Lakers continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.