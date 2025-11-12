With Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioning that LeBron James is set to practice with their G-League affiliate in South Bay, the next step of his recovery has begun. As the Lakers have been minus James for the start of the season, this is no doubt a big step in the right direction.

Shams Charania of ESPN would report that James has been assigned to South Bay and “will participate in his first full practice of the season.”

“Lakers' LeBron James was assigned to the franchise's NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, today and will participate in his first full practice of the season, including 5-on-5 play, as he works toward a debut,” Charania wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, James had to be sidelined for the start of the season as he was developing “sciatica” around the start of training camp, but the good news for fans is that he's on the trajectory for a return sooner rather than later.

At any rate, Los Angeles has not skipped a beat with James off the floor as the team has an 8-3 record to start, led by Luka Doncic, averaging 37.1 points per game thus far. James only looks to bring a huge boost to the team that looks to accomplish wonders this season.

But, as James works his way back, the Lakers will try to keep the ship afloat for a short time more, as the next game is against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.