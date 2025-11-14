The New York Jets entered Thursday night's matchup vs. the New England Patriots searching for a turning point, but the night instead offered another example of how starting quarterback Justin Fields and his struggles continue to shape one of the league’s least productive passing units. With net passing yards already defining this season’s outlook, the trend has now reached a point where even past comparisons to the Chicago Bears offense from 2022 feel unavoidable. The Patriots defense only added more weight to that concern as the game progressed.

The AP’s Josh Dubow took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining a striking statistical parallel between the two seasons, each featuring Fields at quarterback for offenses that posted the lowest passing production over the last 14 years.

“Fewest net yards passing thru 10 games in last 14 seasons:

2022 Bears 1,281 (Justin Fields started 10 games at QB)

Article Continues Below

2025 Jets 1,399 (Fields started 9 games at QB)”

Net passing yards reveal far more than raw totals. Sack losses, limited downfield attempts, and short gains have kept the Jets from pushing the ball with consistency. Those same issues defined the Bears offense in 2022, which helps explain why this comparison carries so much weight.

Thursday’s matchup did little to change the trajectory. The Patriots defense dictated large stretches of a 27-14 loss that dropped the Jets to 2-8. Fields completed 15-of-26 passes for 116 yards with one passing touchdown and added 67 rushing yards with another score. He produced only 23 passing yards in the first half. A late mishandled snap and a fourth-down miss sealed another game where the air attack failed to shift momentum.

The former Ohio State standout has admitted he’s played a bit too conservative, and until the Jets find a more dynamic approach, this trend will remain the defining storyline of their season.