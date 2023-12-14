The Lakers' big man had to briefly exit Wednesday's game after rolling his left ankle.

Less than 30 seconds into Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, Lakers forward Anthony Davis left the game in significant pain after rolling his ankle:

Anthony Davis was in a lot of pain after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/bhfYqtNQzy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis was able to return several minutes later. Los Angeles fans had to be holding their collective breath with LeBron James already missing this game due to a calf issue. Losing Davis for an extended period of time would be a massive blow.

Davis was already questionable to play for the Lakers in Wednesday's game due to left hip adductor issues.

AD “irritated” his lingering groin/hip injury late in the second quarter against Dallas and exited until halftime. Davis (37 points, 15-of-21 shooting, 11 rebounds) dominated through his 37 minutes on the first leg of the back-to-back. In 40 minutes, LeBron posted 33 points on 14-for-27 shooting, plus eight rebounds and nine assists.

“Some things may be a little irritated,” Darvin Ham said postgame. “He'll see our medical officials and we'll see what the issues are. Monitor that situation.”

“There some moments in the game where I felt it,” noted Davis. “Kind of tweaked it again but we just got to see how it feels going forward. Each and every game, take it a day at a time and then we'll make decisions from there.”

With the Lakers big man already dealing with lower body issues, a nagging left ankle sprain would certainly make things more difficult.

Here's hoping that Davis can shake it off quickly. On the season, AD is averaging 23.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. He also put up a staggering 41 points and 20 rebounds in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game.