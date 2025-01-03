LOS ANGELES – When it comes to defense, the Los Angeles Lakers' game-plan starts and ends with Anthony Davis. The Lakers' big man is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA. So when you add a defensive-minded player like Shake Milton, the way the Lakers did via trade with the Brooklyn Nets, that opens up a ton of possibilities on that end of the court.

Following the Lakers' 122-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Shake Milton spoke why he's excited about playing alongside Anthony Davis and what the defense can look like.

“Selfishly, having someone like AD down there, it makes you feel like you could take more chances. You can be a little bit more aggressive, you can be a little bit more physical,” Milton said. “Knowing that if you get beat, you never want to get blown by, but if that were to happen, you got somebody like him at the rim to protect and help you out. So from that aspect, I'm super excited about that. Just to be able to kind of continue what I've been doing and make an impact.”

The Lakers actually brought Milton in for a workout ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft, where he actually talked about the defensive energy he could bring if the team drafted him, as per Dan Coombs of NBA Analysis. Milton was ultimately selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 54 overall pick in 2018.

Seven seasons later, he now gets the opportunity to make that defensive impact he spoke about.

Shake Milton's role with Lakers

While Dorian Finney-Smith was the main piece for the Lakers in the trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Nets, Milton has been given the opportunity to also prove his worth.

With Gabe Vincent currently sidelined due to an oblique injury, Milton is next in line in terms of the Lakers' backup point guard. He made his Lakers' debut on Dec. 31 against the Cavs, and he finished with six points and two rebounds while shooting 50 percent (2-0f-4) from three-point range in ten minutes of play.

But while consistent three-point shooting is something Milton brings, it's the defensive end of the court where he really sees himself standing out.

“One thing I was doing a lot in Brooklyn, they kind of forced us to, we were picking up 94 feet, I think I definitely want to do that,” Milton said. “It just helps me kind of get in the flow and it gets your competitive juices flowing. So I definitely want to try to add that to the repertoire. And hopefully I could bring some type of extra energy to this team, I think that would be really big. I can make an impact in that area.”

In 27 games with the Nets this season, Milton was averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In his final game with the Nets, he finished with 16 points and 12 assists.