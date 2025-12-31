In the midst of an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron James celebrated his 41st birthday, making him the oldest player in the league. A good birthday present for James would be a win as the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons, but in the meantime, James was serenaded by Lakers’ rookie Adou Thiero following pratice on Tuesday.

As is customary for most rookies, ‘Happy Birthday’ duties often fall to them, and Adou Thiero did his best in making LeBron James feel special on his important day. The Lakers also presented James with a double-decker cake that had purple and gold trim along with James’ logo in the front.

While there have been NBA players who have played in the league past 41 years of age, none have played for as many seasons as James has. Vince Carter played until age 43, but played 22 seasons. Chris Paul, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Robert Parrish, and Kevin Willis all played 21 seasons.

And for James, he’s still operating at an All-Star caliber level. James missed the first 14 games of the season due to a nerve injury, and has missed two more games since his return. That gives him one more game left that he can miss before being ineligible for the league’s post-season awards and honors. NBA players must play in a minimum of 65 games to eligible for awards and All-NBA teams.

But James has still been averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. He has been named to the All-Star team 21 consecutive times with the only year so far that he was not selected being his rookie year in 2003-04.

During the Lakers’ last game against the Sacramento Kings, a 125-101 win, James turned back the clock with two dunks off lob passes, one from Marcus Smart and one from Deandre Ayton. He finished with 24 points while only missing two shots (11-of-13). As the Lakers continue to try and keep pace in a tough Western Conference, James is still integral to the team’s hopes.