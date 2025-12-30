The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column following their 125-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. But as has been the recurring theme for the Lakers this season, when one player comes back from injury, another one seems to go out. Coming into the Lakers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Rui Hachimura popped up on the injury report while Jaxson Hayes was cleared.

Rui Hachimura was officially ruled out for the Lakers’ game against the Pistons due to a right calf strain. He had recently missed two games due to a groin injury, and made his return to the lineup on Christmas Day against the Houston Rockets. After not scoring a single point on Christmas, Hachimura bounced back in the win against the Kings with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Following Lakers’ practice on Saturday, Hachimura spoke about what he needed to do in order help the team get out of the slump they had been in.

“I think I just got to bring my energy. I’m not really a vocal guy. But I think in games I’ve kind of not been doing the things I’m supposed to do,” Hachimura said. “Getting offensive rebounds, getting back on defense, that kind of stuff. Little stuff that’s gonna help the team. Those kinds of stuff I think I have to focus on. Bringing the energy, being physical.”

This season, Hachimura has appeared in 27 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from 3-point range.

In the case of Jaxson Hayes, he had missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. His absence from the injury report paves the way for his return to the lineup against the Pistons. Maxi Kleber had been playing backup center minutes in Hayes’ absence.

Hayes has noticeably improved from last season in his role as the reserve center. He’s also done a solid job filling in as the starter when Deandre Ayton has been sidelined. He’s appeared in 25 games, including four starts, while averaging 5,9 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 76.6 percent from the field.

Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent both remain out for the Lakers’ game against the Pistons. Reaves will be sidelined at least for a month, and Vincent doesn’t yet have a concrete timetable. Two-way contract guard Nick Smith Jr. has received more opportunity with both guards out.