Austin Reaves' future with the Los Angeles Lakers might be in question as he could test free agency for a big contract in the 2026 offseason. Which paves the way for plenty of scenarios of interactions with multiple teams.

Reaves has been with the Lakers since 2021, making his way up the ranks before finally settling in as one of the team's best players alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. His ability to score with great efficiency on top of providing solid playmaking has allowed him to garner acclaim in the rotation.

However, his growth as a star player means that he will demand a big contract in free agency. He is in the third year of a four-year, $56 million deal as the fourth is a player option he can pick up or decline. If he believes he can get a better contract elsewhere, he can test the waters as soon as the 2026 offseason.

NBA insider Brett Siegel discussed Reaves' contract situation during a Dec. 30 episode of the Clutch Scoops show. While he believes the team won't trade the star guard, he does think it will present a tough decision the front office must make regarding its future with Reaves.

“Reaves is just a very interesting scenario that keeps getting brought up when we talk to rival teams around the league. It’s hard to imagine the Lakers will trade him, but he will most likely opt-out and enter free agency as one of the better guys on the market. Teams are going to pursue him. They’re going to be coming at him with max offers. So will the Lakers give him the full max? Does he want to be the number two, to Luka Doncic in LA long term? Or will he pull a Jalen Brunson to leave to be a star elsewhere?” Siegel said at the 29:05 mark.

“So will the Lakers trade Reaves? I really don’t think they will and we haven’t heard anything developing on that front about them moving behind the scenes and see what they can get for Reaves, but if they are hesitant about offering him a max deal, and they are concerned that he could look at other offers in the off season, I think you have to do you due diligence to see what the can potentially give you.”

What lies ahead for Austin Reaves, Lakers

It's clear that the Lakers will be busy in the 2026 or 2027 offseason with Austin Reaves. But until then, they can enjoy his elite offensive services throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Angeles has a 20-10 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Minnesota Timberwolves and two games above the Phoenix Suns while being even with the Houston Rockets for the fourth seed.

The Lakers are set to gear up for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET.