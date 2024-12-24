Drawing fouls in the NBA is a skill, and on Monday night, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis tried to get one off of the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter.

While trying to attack the paint, Davis fished a foul from Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio that he also probably got a referee to call with some vocal help. Davis added some drama to the play by shouting when he felt contact from Fontecchio.

Right after the whistle was blown, Pistons guard Malik Beasley was heard roasting Davis over the latter's attempt to get the refs' attention.

“Hey, just because you say ‘AYYY AYYY,'[it] don't mean it's a foul!” Beasley told Davis, who went 1-for-2 at the foul line after the foul call.

Expand Tweet

Generating shots from the free throw line is an important part of the game for obvious reasons. It's a great chance to get points without worrying about the opposing defense while also creating additional limits to the player and the team committing the foul. For what it's worth, Davis and the Lakers are third in the NBA so far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season with 24.2 free-throw attempts per game and fourth overall with 16.9 percent of their total points coming from the charity stripe.

The Lakers can't seem to solve the Pistons

Los Angeles got a total of 25 free-throw attempts against Detroit, but that ultimately did not matter, with the Pistons upsetting the Lakers via a 117-114 score. That also means that the Lakers have lost both of their only two meetings in the regular season versus Detroit. The Pistons won the first one at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in November, 115-103.

Davis finished Sunday's game with 19 points and 10 rebounds plus six assists and two blocks while shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-8 from the foul line. Agless basketball wonder LeBron James paced the Lakers with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor to go along with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for another triple-double.

Davis and the Lakers, who dropped to 16-13 following another loss to Detroit, will look to pick the pieces up this Wednesday against the Golden State Christmas on a Christmas Day matchup.