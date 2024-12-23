ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons are in southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Lakers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6 (-114)

Moneyline: +190

Los Angeles Lakers: -6 (-106)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are playing much better this season than they did last season. This is mainly because of Cade Cunningham. Cunningham averages 24.0 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. He is third in the NBA in assists, and 18th in points. In December, Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points per game, and 11.6 assists. Along with that, Cunningham is shooting just under 50 percent from the field, and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. If Cunningham can play well Monday night, the Pistons will win this game.

Detroit are coming off a win in which they scored 133 points. In their last five games, the Pistons are averaging 119.2 points per game. Along with that, the Pistons are shooting 48.2 percent from the field, and 38.7 percent from three-point range. They are having a very good offensive stretch of games, and the Pistons need to continue that. If Detroit can score well, they will cover the spread.

The Pistons have played the Lakers once this season. In that game, the Pistons held the Lakers to just 103 points. That was with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the court. Detroit held Los Angeles to just 43.5 percent from the field, and only nine threes made. In the game, the Lakers scored just 10 points off the bench. If the Pistons can have a similar defensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles has won four of their last five games. In those games, the Lakers have beaten the Sacramento Kings twice, and a very good Memphis Grizzlies team. With that, the Lakers have been excellent on defense. They are allowing just 100.8 points per game in that span, and opponents are shooting a very low 41.8 percent from the field against the Lakers. With the way they are playing defense, the Lakers should be able to keep the Pistons to a low score.

The Lakers do have Anthony Davis and LeBron James on their injury report. If one or both of those players miss the game, it will be tough to win. However, there is a very good chance both of the star players are active Monday night. They combine to average 49.9 points per game, 16.0 rebounds, and 12.3 assists. Additionally, they both shoot well from the field. With them on the court, the Lakers have a great chance to win any game, including this one.

Final Pistons-Lakers Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, the Lakers are playing great basketball lately, especially on defense. That is too much to overlook Monday night. With that said, I like the Lakers to win this game at home. With that said, I am going to take the Lakers to not only win, but cover this spread, as well.

Final Pistons-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -6 (-106)