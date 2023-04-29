Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Davis just matched a Pau Gasol feat not seen in over a decade, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the Lakers were dominating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs series, Davis also became the first Purple and Gold player since 2012 to have at least 10 points, 1o rebounds and three blocks in a playoff half. AD had 11 points, 10 boards and three rejections at the half as LA built a 59-42 lead.

As mentioned, Gasol was the last one to achieve the statistical feat, which he did during Game 7 of their 2012 playoff showdown with the Denver Nuggets. Even better, that was the last time LA clinched a series on their homecourt, per ESPN Stats and Info.

With the way Anthony Davis and the Lakers dominated the first 24 minutes of action, though, LA fans are well on their way to seeing another series-clincher at home.

Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in a playoff half since Pau Gasol in 2012 Game 7 vs the Nuggets. That was the last time the Lakers clinched a series on their home court. pic.twitter.com/ZDBSUjOCUo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2023

Anthony Davis has been sensational for the Lakers throughout the series against the Grizzlies. More than just scoring, his rim protection and overall defense have been crucial as LA built an insurmountable series lead.

Heading to Friday’s game, Davis has already accumulated 21 blocks through five contests for an average of 4.2 per game. His best defensive performance came in Game 1 when he had seven blocks as LA took first blood.

Davis is undoubtedly the key piece that gets LA going. While LeBron James’ contribution cannot be understated as well, AD has just been a huge difference-maker for the team.