Ever since he won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Anthony Davis just hasn’t been that same dude. He’s been a beast when he’s on the court, but the problem is, injuries have caused him to spend more time on the shelf than he has playing basketball.

All this is about to change this coming season, though. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Davis is now primed to lead the Lakers in 2022-23 for what will hopefully be a (relatively) injury-free campaign:

Those close to Davis shared with Yahoo Sports that the forward had his best summer of training. There has always been chatter about Davis leading the Lakers for a full season, but those close to him believe he has positioned himself to do so this year.

Over the past two seasons, Davis has played in just 76 regular-season games for the Lakers. Nevertheless, Davis is adamant that he’s put in the work this offseason to the point where his body will be able to reap the benefits of his dedication:

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.

“I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body. I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.”

LeBron James will be hyped to hear all this as he looks to Davis as the team’s focal point this coming season. LeBron will still be tasked to lead the charge for LA as the team’s talisman, but there’s no denying that whatever level of success the Lakers are able to attain this year will significantly depend on Anthony Davis. Based on what he’s saying here, it is clear that AD is more than ready for the challenge ahead.