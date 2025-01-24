Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. Davis has surprisingly never earned a Defensive Player of the Year Award, though. Could that change this season? It is possible, but San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will offer difficult competition.

Davis, who has enjoyed a big season with the Lakers, recently shared an attention-catching take on the Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year narrative that has been swirling around the NBA.

“Defensive player of the Year… I feel the narrative is being pushed for Wemby to get it, right,” Davis said recently, via ESPN. “He's averaging, what, like four blocks or something crazy like that, but then it goes back to, are we talking about just blocks? I don’t know how anything works anymore. MVP I feel like I could be in the race. I think our skid when we had a stretch that we were really bad kind of knocked me down a little bit, but I can climb back up.

“It also has to do with a lot of individual performances at that time as well. All-Star, I think I'll be an All-Star. I should be an All-Star. I think I'll be an All-NBA player as well.”

Davis is having an all-around strong year. The Lakers star is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per outing. Wembanyama is also having a quality season, as he is averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and a league leading 4.0 blocks per game.

Wembanyama may end up winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award this season, but Davis thinks his blocked shots are playing a big role in his momentum for the award. It is an interesting take, but both players do a lot of things well on the defensive end of the floor.

Davis and Wembanyama were not selected as starters for the Western Conference's NBA All-Star Game roster. Both will likely make the roster as reserves, though.

Davis' comments may not sit well with Spurs fans. Perhaps Wembanyama will offer a response to the Lakers big man's comments at some point.