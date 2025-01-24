The NBA announced its 2025 All-Star Game starters during Thursday night’s broadcast of Inside the NBA, sparking discussion about notable omissions, including Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and San Antonio Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama. The announcement drew sharp commentary from Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take Friday, where he weighed in on what he described as glaring snubs.

“Well, for me it’s two of them to be quite honest with you: Victor Wembanyama,” Smith said. “I mean, the San Antonio Spurs are two wins shy of matching their entire win total of last season. This brother is averaging 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds], and leading the league with four blocks per game. He is shooting 47% from the field, he’s shooting 35% from three-point range. I think that he is a person that should’ve been in there.”

Stephen A. Smith calls out Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis All-Star starter snubs

Wembanyama, in his second NBA season, has continued to solidify his position as one of the league’s rising stars. The 7-foot-4 forward showcased his dominance in the Spurs’ 140-110 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the NBA’s Paris Games. Wembanyama finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and a steal, and his consistent impact on both ends of the court has driven San Antonio to a 20-22 record this season. However, the Western Conference’s All-Star starters did not include him.

Smith also highlighted Anthony Davis’ omission as another oversight, pointing to the Lakers’ strong season and Davis’ consistent performance.

“I think you have to think about Anthony Davis because he’s averaging 25 [points] and 11 [rebounds],” Smith added. “The Lakers are a top-six seed in the Western Conference. I’m not taking LeBron out. I would have to take Kevin Durant out. I understand he’s KD, and he’s sensational, and he’s missed 10 games due to injuries this year, but the Phoenix Suns ain’t that great.”

Davis, who has been a cornerstone for the Lakers this season, delivered another standout performance on Thursday night in the Lakers’ 117-96 win over the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. Davis finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, as the Lakers improved to 24-18 and maintained their position as a top-six team in the Western Conference.

Smith views reserve recognition as a consolation amid All-Star starter debate

When First Take host Molly Qerim asked Smith whether being named as reserves would be a sufficient recognition for Davis and Wembanyama, Smith expressed mixed feelings.

“I think it’s a consolation. I think as long as they are recognized as an All-Star,” Smith replied.

The Western Conference’s All-Star starters include Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the starters are Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2025 All-Star Game, set to take place on Feb. 16 in San Francisco, will conclude a weekend of festivities from Feb. 14-16. While the announcement of starters has sparked debate, the reserves, determined by a vote among NBA head coaches, will be unveiled next week.