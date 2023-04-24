ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

LeBron James is still the biggest name on the Los Angeles Lakers roster. But it’s becoming clearer by the day that it’s slowly becoming Anthony Davis’ team to lead.

AD powered LA in Game 3 with a monster showing, pouring in 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 111-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A day after the result, Davis was asked about the Lakers organization ceding the reigns to him as “the guy”. While there’s no official declaration for it, it’s been hinted at for a long time. Even LeBron James has spoken up on it at times.

“Yeah. You have to embrace it. Obviously, we have another guy in LeBron. … I just try to do my part. They give me the ball, I try to go score and make a play. Do the right things and make the right reads.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that our guys, our coaches, our organization has enough confidence in me for me to be that guy to kind of lead the charge.”

It’s not the first time for Anthony Davis to be a first option. But it’s different when it’s on a team with championship aspirations. The responsibility enters a different stratosphere given that it’s for the Lakers.

“Obviously, it’s different here as a Laker. Especially when you play alongside a guy like LeBron. The good thing about us, we’re two very selfless stars who just want to win.”

Anthony Davis on his role as a defender and the #Lakers attention to detail in the Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/zL7duHt5b5 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 24, 2023

The unofficial pecking order in LA seems to be trending in Anthony Davis’ direction. No matter who “the guy” is, all that matters to players and fans alike is if the team gets the win.