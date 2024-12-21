The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) are preparing for a rematch against the Sacramento Kings (13-15) on Saturday night, aiming to extend their two-game winning streak. However, the availability of their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, remains uncertain.

The Lakers have listed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for the game, with James managing a left foot injury and Davis dealing with a left elbow contusion. Their availability will likely be decided closer to tip-off, especially for James, now in his 22nd NBA season.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis' injury status for Lakers vs. Kings

James has been a steady force for the Lakers this season, averaging 22.6 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Davis is having an MVP-caliber season, contributing 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. Davis has also improved his three-point shooting to 30%, a career-high mark.

The duo played pivotal roles in the Lakers’ 113-100 victory over the Kings on Thursday. James delivered 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a block, while Davis dominated with 21 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals, anchoring the team’s defense.

The Lakers’ defensive performance has been a cornerstone of their recent success. Over the past five games, they have a defensive rating of 102.5, ranking second in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the Western Conference with a 22-5 record. The Lakers also rank seventh in opponent points per game, holding teams to an average of 107.8 points.

The Lakers also list Rui Hachimura as questionable for Saturday’s game with a left tibial contusion. Hachimura contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in Thursday’s win.

The Lakers face the Kings on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET, aiming to improve to 3-0 in the season series. The matchup holds importance as the Lakers look to sustain their defensive momentum and climb from their current seventh-place spot in the Western Conference standings.