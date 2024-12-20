The Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to two games with a commanding 113-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Opening their road trip series with a strong defensive effort, the Lakers improved to 15-12 on the season and 2-0 in their season series against the Kings.

Head coach JJ Redick called the victory his “favorite win” of the season during a postgame interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“This might be my favorite win we’ve had all season,” Redick said, highlighting the Lakers’ defensive performance and balanced contributions on a night when their shooting struggled.

The Lakers shot just 40.4% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc. Despite the offensive challenges, they excelled defensively, holding a Kings team that ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring (116.1 points per game) to just 100 points.

Statistically, the Los Angeles Lakers dominated in nearly every category. They outrebounded the Sacramento Kings 53-43, forced 17 turnovers resulting in 24 points, blocked 10 shots, and recorded eight steals.

Anthony Davis dominates defensively as Lakers find momentum in win vs. Kings

Furthermore, Anthony Davis anchored the Lakers’ defense with a stellar all-around performance. Davis contributed 21 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals. His presence in the paint helped neutralize Sacramento’s offense and maintain the Lakers’ defensive momentum.

The Lakers’ defensive prowess has been a key factor in their recent success. Over the past five games, they have a defensive rating of 102.5, ranking second in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the Western Conference with a 21-5 record. They also rank seventh in opponent points per game at 107.8. The addition of Max Christie to the starting lineup has bolstered their defense, as evidenced by their win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Austin Reaves also played a crucial role in the victory, leading the team in scoring with 25 points while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. His consistent playmaking has been instrumental in the Lakers’ ability to secure key wins.

The Lakers now sit just half a game behind the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They face the Kings (13-15) again on Saturday night in Sacramento before returning to Los Angeles to take on the Detroit Pistons (11-17) on Monday. As the team continues to find its stride, Redick’s emphasis on defense and team contributions remains central to their success.