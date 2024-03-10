The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to have their two greatest weapons available on Sunday in a battle against the daunting Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both on the team's injury report, and Lakers fans are anxious to hear if they will play in the game.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Timberwolves
James and Davis are both listed as questionable for the Timberwolves game, per the NBA injury report. James is battling a left ankle problem, as well as an illness called peroneal tendonitis. It is a condition causing pain around the ankle, which makes it hard for a person to walk or run. Davis is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder. The Lakers are already going to be without Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood for the game.
The Lakers definitely need James and Davis to beat Minnesota. The two players are dominating nearly every category for the team, leading the club in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. James leads the Lakers in scoring with just over 25 points a game. Davis is the team's leading rebounder, snatching over 12 boards a contest.
The Timberwolves are 44-20 on the season, and second in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota is without some of its key players for the game, including Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota's leading scorer Anthony Edwards is questionable for the contest. The Lakers enter the game with a 35-30 record, and need to put some wins together to make a run at the playoffs.
The Lakers and Timberwolves tip off Sunday at 9:30 Eastern. Los Angeles has won two of their last three games.