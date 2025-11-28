As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their final home test of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-6), one storyline has steadily dominated the backdrop of the week, the potential status of standout sophomore tackle Jordan Seaton, whose recent absence has forced Colorado to rethink its offensive stability up front.

Buffs insider Brian Howell’s Thursday availability update on X, formerly Twitter, introduced a slight but important shift, listing Seaton as “questionable,” a status that halted reports of a guaranteed absence but still left his participation unclear.

Colorado has already been navigating without him for three straight games, making him a late injury scratch that lingered across multiple weeks.

Seaton’s name surfaced prominently as “questionable” on Colorado’s availability projections ahead of the Arizona State Sun Devils matchup. With Seaton carrying All-Big 12 honors and logging more than 800 snaps in a starting role, being labeled “doubtful” immediately raised alarms.

However, in a personal moment last week, Seaton acknowledged an honor, sharing that he earned the “Buffalo Heart Award,” with the plaque, the most direct proof yet of his cultural impact in Colorado’s locker room. Upon receiving it, Seaton posted on social media, “Thank you Buff Nation,” wrote Seaton.

He has guarded the blind side since stepping into a full-time role, making him a crucial shield for future centerpiece quarterback Julian Lewis and head coach Deion Sanders’ larger rebuild in Boulder. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, his size and reliability have made him one of the most talked-about young linemen nationally.

Sanders, prior to the Kansas State preparation window, reflected Colorado’s mindset regardless of absences — close the year with purpose, and despite the 3-8 record, the internal push remains real.

While Seaton’s potential re-emergence could offer more than extra protection, it could underscore the grit theme Sanders wants to solidify entering 2026 roster decisions and the transfer portal.