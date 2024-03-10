The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping for some good news on Sunday, as star guard Anthony Edwards is battling an injury. The team hopes that Edwards will be able to play in a Western Conference showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Lakers
Edwards is listed as questionable to play in the team's Sunday game, per the NBA injury report. Edwards is battling left ankle soreness. The Timberwolves have a number of guys on Sunday's injury report, with Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Monte Morris and Karl-Anthony Towns all out for the Lakers game.
The depleted Timberwolves will certainly fare a lot better if Edwards is able to go. The guard is averaging 26 points a game for Minnesota, and has been strong of late. He poured in 44 points in a recent game against the Indiana Pacers on March 7, and is leading the team in scoring.
Edwards has garnered a great deal of acclaim in Minnesota this season, with commentator Stephen A. Smith praising the young man's play. The guard is leading the Twin Cities franchise to a 44-20 record, good for second in the Western Conference standings. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games, with the Denver Nuggets also sharing the same record.
With Towns already out of the lineup Sunday, the Timberwolves will be missing a key component of their offense. More will fall on Edwards' shoulders in the game if he is able to play. The young guard has made a name for himself as one of the league's best offensive players, despite only playing in the NBA for four seasons.
The Timberwolves and Lakers play at 9:30 Eastern. Los Angeles enters the game with a 35-30 record.