The Los Angeles Lakers were without starting guard Austin Reaves due to injury during their most recent preseason game, a 107-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reaves has been dealing with ankle soreness, but could be nearing a return to the court.

Following practice on Saturday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave assembled media an update on Austin Reaves’ injury and how soon they might expect him back in the lineup.

“Austin participated in non-contact part of practice. We held him out of contact,” Redick said. “I would probably describe him as day to day and he is TBD for Tuesday’s game. We’re hoping that soreness and any residual swelling from doing some stuff today on the court has dissipated.”

Reaves played during the Lakers’ initial preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. Against the Wolves he finished with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 25 minutes of play.

Against the Suns, he finished with nine points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes of play. He only shot 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-7 from the three-point line though.

The Lakers resume preseason on Tuesday in Las Vegas against the Golden State Warriors. Following that game, they have two more preseason matchups, one more against the Suns and one more against the Warriors, before opening the 2024-25 season at home on Oct. 22 against the Wolves.

Austin Reaves’ role for the Lakers this season



Back during media day, Austin Reaves acknowledged that his role is going include defending the opposing team’s top perimeter scorer, in addition to his offensive responsibilities.

Now coming into his fourth season in the NBA, Reaves has solidified himself as one of the Lakers’ starting guards. Undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021, he initially signed a two-way contract with the Lakers but saw that converted to a standard deal rather quickly.

Since then, he’s become one of the team’s most dependable role players alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Last season, Reaves appeared in all 82 games, but split time between the starting lineup and the bench as the Lakers shuffled with the rotations. He averaged a 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, career-highs across the board. He shot 48.6 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from the three-point line and 85.3 percent from the free-throw line.

But during the playoffs, Reaves struggled to shoot the ball from three-point range. During the Lakers’ first round series against the Denver Nuggets, Reaves only shot 26.9 percent from three-point range. The Lakers were eliminated in five games.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are going to need a big season from Reaves for any kind of success they hope to achieve this upcoming season.