With the Lakers preparing for the start of the 2024-25 season, one player who is expected to play a bigger role on both offense and defense is Austin Reaves. The former undrafted Oklahoma product has developed into a steady starting guard in the NBA.

This past season, Reaves was often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer while still being asked to be productive on the offensive end. The heavier work load sometimes affected Reaves’ ability to make shots, he admitted during media day.

So how did he address that in the offseason? Simple, he got in the weight room. If Austin Reaves looks a little bulkier than before, it’s so that he’s fit enough to make a consistent impact both on offense and defense.

“To guard everybody’s best player and be able to still be producing on the other end, I felt like in instances last year, towards the end of the year I found myself not making shots. You’ve got to figure out a way to eliminate that regardless of what you’re trying to do on the other end,” Reaves said. “So just being in the best shape possible. I feel like I’ve done a really good job of that this summer. Just putting in the time in the weight room. . .also running out on the soccer field, football field for just being in the best shape as possible.”

When the Lakers’ season begins, Reaves will be one half of the starting backcourt alongside D’Angelo Russell.

Austin Reaves’ development with Lakers continues



Heading into his fourth season in the NBA, Austin Reaves still has room for improvement. In addition to being asked to guard opposing team’s top scorers, he’s also been tasked with being one of the Lakers’ best ball-handlers and playmakers.

Overall, Reaves had a solid 2023-24 season statistically. He appeared in all 82 games, including 57 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His assists and rebounds were both career-highs.

But in the playoffs, Reaves’ three-point efficiency took a dip. He shot only 26.9 percent from three-point range during the Lakers’ first round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets; a series in which the team desperately needed someone to consistently knock down outside shots.

But he was also the primary defender on Nuggets star Jamal Murray. Being able to balance that workload is what he meant in terms of getting in top physical shape.

Reaves is likely to see the ball in his hands a little more this season and he spoke about his mindset when it comes to additional responsibilities.

“At the end of the day, winning is all that matters. I feel like we have multiple guys that can win us games. So one night it might be me, one night it might be D’Lo. Obviously Bron and AD are always going to be who they are,” Reaves said. “Just being unselfish in all aspects to just win is what we all need to come together as a unit. . .I’m really just here to do what’s asked to try to win games.”

The Lakers will open preseason on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.