Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is the third Laker in the last 25 seasons to finish 5-5 from the field or better in the 4th quarter of a playoff game, according to a Sunday tweet from ESPN Stats & Info.

He joins Kobe Bryant against the Spurs in 2002 and Shaquille O’Neal against the Pacers in 2000.

Austin Reaves ended a 128-112 playoff win by the Los Angeles Lakers over the Memphis Grizzlies with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists in FedExForum. He finished the night with eight made shots on 13 attempts and three made 3-pointers on five long-range shots.

He joined three other Lakers who scored 20 points or more, including forwards LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura. Hachimura made 11 of his 14 field goal attempts and five of his six 3-point shots. Guard D’Angelo Russell nearly broke the 20-point mark in just under 36 minutes of play, scoring 19 as he hit seven of his 17 shot attempts.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. managed to counter with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Austin Reaves, a former Wichita State and Oklahoma standout and a First Team All-Big 12 selection, averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 64 games played and 22 starts during the 2022-23 season.

Austin Reaves said he hopes to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

“Yeah, I want to be a Laker,” he said. “Obviously, they gave me the first opportunity. I was a huge Laker fan growing up, big Kobe fan. So, you know, honestly, just to be able to play for the Lakers organization is special, and I want to be a Laker.

“So, hopefully, we can get this done I can stay there, for hopefully my whole career.”

The Lakers will tip off against the Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday in FedExForum. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.