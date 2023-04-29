My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, and it was clear from the opening tip off that the Lakers were playing on a completely different level than the Grizzlies. After the game, Austin Reaves provided a quick LeBron James moment that highlighted how that was the case.

While Reaves didn’t have a fantastic outing (11 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 5-12 FGM) it didn’t matter because Memphis shot just over 30 percent on the other side of the court. That was due largely to the Lakers standout defensive effort, and even when they were holding a 30-point lead late in the game, Reaves revealed James wasn’t allowing any of his teammates to take their foot off the gas.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I remember, I think it was late in the third, I missed a rotation, I think we were up 30 at the point, and first person I see is ‘Bron staring at me like ‘We ain’t doin that, you gotta get there’. And that’s the attention to detail that we needed. I messed up and I needed to be held accountable.” – Austin Reaves, Lakers postgame media availability

James clearly had no intention of letting the Lakers allow the Grizzlies back into the game, even with a 30-point lead, and you can’t really get any more locked in than that. After dispatching Memphis in six games, James, Reaves, and the Lakers will get a few days off as they await the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series to find out who their second-round opponent will be.