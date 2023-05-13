A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Austin Reaves put up arguably his best performance of the NBA Playoffs thus far on Friday night as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers take out the defending champs Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their West Semis series. The 24-year-old dropped 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, to go along with four triples, five rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes of action as LA punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, the second-year guard was asked to talk about what defeating the Warriors in Game 6 meant to him on a personal level. Reaves was at a bit of a loss for words as he described how memorable it was for him. There was one specific moment late in the game that stood out for Reaves, and it’s one that’s going to stick with him for a long time:

“I can’t really explain it,” Reaves said with a smile. “… The feeling when we subbed out with three minutes to go, it was very special. To do it with a group of guys like this … Everybody’s celebrating everybody’s success, just to be a part of that is special. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

"The feeling when we subbed out with 3 minutes to go, it was very special… Everybody's celebrating everybody's success, just to be a part of that is special." Austin Reaves after the Lakers eliminate the Warriors in Game 6. (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/LxryNGYx06 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Reaves got subbed out of the game with just three remaining in the final quarter along with LeBron James and the rest of LA’s key players. The game was already won at that point, and it was a fitting way for the Lakers to allow the fans to show their appreciation to their stars. Reaves was part of that group, and there’s no denying that this young man absolutely deserved it.