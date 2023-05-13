A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis faced a lot of tough questions in their joint post-game presser following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ majestic Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. One of the queries centered around the Lakers supposedly “playing with house money” in terms of going beyond people’s expectations this season. LeBron and AD were having none of it, though, and they both decided to quote teammate Jarred Vanderbilt in their response.

Vanderbilt himself caught wind of the special shootout and the 24-year-old could not help but react to the same via Twitter:

It’s hilarious that both LeBron and Davis impersonated Vanderbilt simultaneously to respond to the reporter’s question. Vando himself took notice of his superstar teammate’s special mention, and he just had to double down on their statement.

There’s nothing funny about the message, though. After defying the odds by taking down the defending champs in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, there might be some folks who will argue that the Lakers have already gone far and beyond this season. That’s obviously not the mindset LeBron James has, and the same is the case for Anthony Davis. In fact, I’m pretty sure this is how the rest of the squad, as well as the entire organization, feel right about now.

It’s great that LA has now booked its spot in the Western Conference Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but at the same time, it is also abundantly clear to every single member of the team that the job is far from done.