The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t produce a ton of highlights in their shorthanded loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, with one glaring exception: Austin Reaves channeled Allen Iverson-on-Michael Jordan and absolutely cooked Giannis Antetokounmpo on a crossover and drive to the hoop.

The move sent LeBron James, Bronny James (sitting nearby) and the Lakers’ bench into a frenzy.

AUSTIN REAVES CROSSES UP GIANNIS 😱pic.twitter.com/IK7U1ISfh3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

“It was just a basketball instinct,” recalled the humble sophomore wing. “Honestly, I seen him in front of me and I was waiting for AD to come set a screen, but he kind of stopped for a second, and then I was like, ‘Well, I gotta make a play somehow.’ Good move, it worked. Layup.”

Reaves put his filthy cross up there with the coolest individual one-on-one plays of his young NBA career, alongside a moment from an October matchup with the Golden State Warriors, in which Reaves pulled a “Smitty” on Steph Curry.

AUSTIN REAVES FREEZES STEPH CURRY 🥶 pic.twitter.com/8150wMeYna — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) October 10, 2022

The Lakers fell to the Bucks, 115-106, and Giannis had the last laugh, posting 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. However, if there was one silver lining for the Lakers (Reaves rejected the idea of “moral victories postgame), it was Austin’s stellar evening. Reaves finally looked like himself in his second game back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 16 games.

After playing under seven minutes in the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Reaves popped off for 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes vs. the Bucks.

If you watched Austin Reaves at all at OU or even the sparse on-ball reps he’s gotten in the NBA, you’d know he has this in his bag. Watch him snake the pnr to get Middleton off him after going over, then Giannis retreat bc of the threat of AD. Gives Reaves the middy & drills it pic.twitter.com/4Sptd5kbll — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) February 10, 2023

Congrats to Austin Reaves on 100 career threes 👏 pic.twitter.com/irLgf5pPXT — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) February 10, 2023

Needless to say, the Lakers need Reaves to consistently and confidently look for his shot to reach their ceiling. His bag is deeper than casual fans — and opponents — may realize.