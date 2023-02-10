The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t produce a ton of highlights in their shorthanded loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, with one glaring exception: Austin Reaves channeled Allen Iverson-on-Michael Jordan and absolutely cooked Giannis Antetokounmpo on a crossover and drive to the hoop.

The move sent LeBron James, Bronny James (sitting nearby) and the Lakers’ bench into a frenzy.

“It was just a basketball instinct,” recalled the humble sophomore wing. “Honestly, I seen him in front of me and I was waiting for AD to come set a screen, but he kind of stopped for a second, and then I was like, ‘Well, I gotta make a play somehow.’ Good move, it worked. Layup.”

Reaves put his filthy cross up there with the coolest individual one-on-one plays of his young NBA career, alongside a moment from an October matchup with the Golden State Warriors, in which Reaves pulled a “Smitty” on Steph Curry.

The Lakers fell to the Bucks, 115-106, and Giannis had the last laugh, posting 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. However, if there was one silver lining for the Lakers (Reaves rejected the idea of “moral victories postgame), it was Austin’s stellar evening. Reaves finally looked like himself in his second game back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 16 games.

After playing under seven minutes in the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Reaves popped off for 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes vs. the Bucks.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Anthony Davis, Lakers, LeBron James, Kareem

Lakers star Anthony Davis breaks silence on bizarre reaction to LeBron James breaking Kareem’s record

Michael Corvo ·

Lakers NBA trade deadline Mo Bamba

Lakers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers, Nick Young, predictions, trade

4 bold predictions for D’Angelo Russell’s return to Lakers

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Needless to say, the Lakers need Reaves to consistently and confidently look for his shot to reach their ceiling. His bag is deeper than casual fans — and opponents — may realize.