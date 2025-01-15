Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves openly acknowledged his role in the team’s struggles during their current three-game losing streak, particularly their defensive issues. Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, Reaves did not hold back in assessing his recent performances.

“It starts with me. I’ve been s—ty the last three games. I’ve got to be better,” Reaves said.

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-17) are coming off a disappointing 126-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, a game that further exposed the team’s defensive issues. Austin Reaves contributed 12 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, but the Lakers’ defensive struggles overshadowed his efforts. The Spurs took advantage of those lapses, scoring 37 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Lakers' defensive struggles highlighted as Austin Reaves calls for improvement ahead of matchup vs. Heat

The loss marked the Lakers’ third consecutive defeat and highlighted a troubling trend. Over the skid, the team has posted a league-worst defensive rating of 129.2 while giving up an average of 114.3 points per game. These struggles have dropped the Lakers to the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings, putting pressure on the team to find answers quickly.

The Lakers will look to rebound against the Miami Heat (20-18), whose offense ranks 21st in the league, averaging 110.8 points per game. Wildfires in Los Angeles shortened their planned five-game homestand to three, disrupting preparation, but the matchup against the Heat offers an opportunity for the Lakers to improve defensively.

After facing the Heat, the Lakers will take on the Brooklyn Nets (14-26) on Friday. The Nets rank 27th in the league offensively, averaging just 107.9 points per game, giving the Lakers another chance to address their defensive woes.

Reaves’ candid acknowledgment of his performance reflects the team’s need for greater consistency and effort. As they navigate these challenges, the Lakers must act swiftly to stabilize and avoid further slippage in the standings.