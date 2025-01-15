The Los Angeles Lakers returned to action on Monday night, but fell to the visiting San Antonio Spurs, 126-102. It was the team’s third consecutive loss, and they’ll try to get back in the win column against the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday. They might be a little short-handed though. In a season where the Lakers have had plenty of key absences, newly acquired wing Dorian Finney-Smith was the latest to appear on the team’s injury report.

Dorian Finney-Smith was officially listed as doubtful on the Lakers’ injury report due to personal reasons, ahead of their game against the Heat. Obviously things can change in the hours leading up to the game, but with a doubtful tag, fans probably shouldn’t expect Finney-Smith in the lineup.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis made their customary appearance on the report with both stars listed as probable. Both players have been dealing with various ailments this season, but have been able to play for the most part.

Bronny James, who was a scratch last game due to illness, is once again questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out. While Vanderbilt received positive injury news in recent days, prior to the Spurs game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioned that there was no new update on Wood’s status.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s role since joining Lakers

When the Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Finney-Smith, they acquired the defensive-minded, three-point shooting wing they coveted. While it’s been a small sample size, Finney-Smith has general made a positive impact on the court for the Lakers.

Following the team’s loss to the Spurs on Monday, Finney-Smith reflected on how his early time with the Lakers has gone so far amid the ongoing natural disaster.

“It’s been a crazy two weeks since I’ve been in LA, I ain’t gonna lie to you. Just everything that’s been going on, being in a hotel, seeing all these families. . .it’s definitely eye-opening cause I’m not from fires or anything like that,” Finney-Smith said. “But for us, practice, it was a chance for us to practice. It was the first time I practiced with the guys, so we definitely got better.”

Finney Smith has played in six games so far with the Lakers, at a little over 23 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the three-point line.

During the time he’s on the court, he does his job. He’s a tenacious defender, solid rebounder and consistent three-point threat off the catch. Despite the Lakers’ loss to the Spurs, Finney-Smith was just grateful that the team gave their fans something to occupy their thoughts with amid the ongoing wildfires.

“It was amazing, the fans were amazing. That second half was tough cause we could tell they wanted to get into the game, but obviously things weren’t going our way,” Finney-Smith said. “The game of basketball brings people together, takes your mind off all the things that’s going around. . .unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but we still gave people a chance to escape reality for a little bit and root for the team.”