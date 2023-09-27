Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is back in the City of Angels following a breakout season in 2022-23. However, it seems that Reaves seriously considered a move to another Western Conference team before ultimately resigning with Los Angeles this past offseason.

Reaves recently opened up about attention he was getting from the San Antonio Spurs, who had recently drafted phenom prospect Victor Wembanyama, during free agency.

“It definitely creeps into your mind, obviously, a little bit of talks back and forth, something possibly coming to life,” said Reaves, per The Lowe Post with Zach Lowe. “But I didn’t think there was any way the Lakers didn’t match whatever was offered… You hear things, and obviously with Wembanyama, so much upside with him, your mind kind of wanders into that basketball world, what that would be like.”

Austin Reaves joined the Lakers in 2021 after going undrafted that summer. Although he played sparingly at the beginning of his rookie season, Reaves would ultimately work his way into the Los Angeles rotation towards the end of 2021-22 and had a breakout season in 2022-23, ultimately becoming one of the most important players on the team during the Lakers' shocking run to the Western Conference Finals this past postseason.

Still, the prospect of playing with a prospect as generationally talented as Victor Wembanyama would make anyone think twice. The French freak of nature was drafted first overall to the Spurs this offseason after establishing himself as one of the most coveted prospects of all time.

Lakers fans are surely happy that Reaves passed up that opportunity to return to the Purple & Gold.