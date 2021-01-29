Baron Davis’ rap tribute to Kobe Bryant

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis honored the memory of the late Kobe Bryant with a personal rap. In the commemorative post, Davis praised Bryant for his accolades and mentality both on and off the court.

My letter to Bean 🌹 Had to figure out how to honor u the best way I can!!! #mambamentality #Mamba&Gigi 4 life 🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jy6yQHMgHv — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) January 29, 2021

Davis played in the league from 1999 to 2012, a span closely intersecting with Bryant’s lengthy career. He began his NBA journey with the Charlotte Hornets and ended it with the New York Knicks. He also played for the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis was a great scorer and facilitator in his career. He was an underrated defender and led the league in steals in 2004 and 2007.

In the 2002 and 2004 NBA All-Star games, Davis and Bryant played against each other. The former was a part of the Eastern Conference squad, while the latter was in the Western Conference team. From 2008 to 2011, the two had a bit of a Los Angeles connection, as Davis was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Interestingly enough, Davis and Bryant could have been teammates in Charlotte. The Hornets drafted Bryant in the stacked 1996 draft, then traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Davis was drafted by the Hornets in the 1999 edition of the draft. Of course, there are a lot of variables in play to make this scenario possible. Nevertheless, a Bryant and Davis backcourt would have been electrifying and a major problem for the other teams.

Last January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident. This unfortunate event not only shook the NBA but the rest of the world. An outpouring of emotions and sharing of memories ensued.