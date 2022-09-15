Bobby Wagner shares how Kobe Bryant inspired him off the court

After spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner is finally playing in his home city of Los Angeles with the Los Angeles Rams. That also means that he gets to play professional football for the city where Kobe Bryant is considered a sports deity — sometimes even more. Count Bobby Wagner as among those who were inspired by the one and only Black Mamba.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times:

“He’s one of the first players I watched from start to finish,” Wagner, who grew up in the Inland Empire, said Monday, “and so he was somebody that I looked up to growing up.”

Although Bobby Wagner did not follow the same athletic route as Kobe Bryant, taking up football instead of venturing into the basketball realm, the Rams defensive star still carved out a professional career that the Los Angeles Lakers legend would have been incredibly proud of.

Bobby Wager is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been selected into the First-Team AP All-Pro a total of five times so far in his career.

After getting released by the Seahawks in March 2022, Bobby Wagner decided to take his talents to Hollywood, signing a five-year deal worth $50 million with the Los Angeles Rams before the end of the same month.

Bobby Wagner made noise right away in his debut for the Rams, recording seven total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack, albeit in a 31-10 home loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.