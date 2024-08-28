One of the best parts about the NBA offseason is not only free agency and the draft, but it's the workout videos that are shown on social media. Some players like to get individual work in, while others like to come together as a group and play scrimmage games. Bronny James has gained a lot of attention over the offseason since getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll be getting more eyes on him after a recent workout video with Darius Garland was released.

In the clip, James was seen getting in some 1-on-1 work with Garland.

As James gets prepared for the season, it's good that he's getting in work with guards that have success in the league.

Bronny James will try to find his way on the Lakers

As the season approaches, there is no doubt that people will be putting pressure on Bronny James to succeed, but the truth is that he might not see the floor a lot in his rookie season. The Lakers brought back most of their roster from last season, and they'll be the group that tries to lead them into the postseason once again.

Of course, the biggest storyline is Bronny playing with his father, LeBron James, and the Lakers forward has already set some ground rules for his son when they hit the floor together. LeBron was asked on the latest episode of The Shop if Bronny can call him “dad.”

“No, he can't [call me dad]. We already laid that down. He cannot call me dad in the workplace,” LeBron said. “Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I could be a dad again in the car if we ride together. No, he has got to call me like ‘2-3′ or ‘Bron' or ‘GOAT' if he wants to. I mean, it's up to him.”

Luckily as Bronny navigates through his rookie season, he'll have his father to help him and teach him the ropes of the league.