LeBron James and Bronny James are set to be the first father-son duo who will get to play alongside each other. While a lot of the Rob Pelinka-led Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff and front office are gearing up for this, the two also have some adjustments to make. The most notable of which will be how they'll call each other while practicing under the guidance of JJ Redick. In the past few months, people have just been speculating but now the Lakers legend seems to have given an answer.

LeBron James is not allowing Bronny James to call him dad while they are both in the Lakers' facilities and games. It is not even a rule that they have to follow because of Rob Pelinka or JJ Redick. The two have just decided that it would be best for their chemistry. The Lakers legend unveiled the details of this in his latest appearance, via The Shop.

“No, he can't (call me dad). We already laid that down. He cannot call me dad in the workplace. Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I could be a dad again in the car if we ride together. No, he has got to call me like ‘2-3' or ‘Bron' or ‘GOAT' if he wants to. I mean, it's up to him,” LeBron declared.

The challenge is on the Lakers rookie, not LeBron James

One would think that the struggle would be on LeBron because he has to set aside his fatherly biases on the court. But, that is not at all the case. In fact, it could be Bronny who might need some time to find comfort whenever calling his dad something else.

“It's easy for me because I've been calling him Bronny for so long. It's easy for me because I've been calling him Bronny for so long. It's not like I've been calling him, ‘Hey, son!' It's easy for me, it's going to be an adjustment for him. We cannot be running down the court and he cannot be like, ‘Dad! Push the ball up! Dad, I'm open. Come on!' No, he cannot do that,” LeBron added.

Seeing these two in the Lakers system will definitely be a sight to see. After all, there will not be another duo quite like this in the league. What name do you think Bronny will give his dad whenever they're playing?