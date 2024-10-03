The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying the competition early in training camp, and they're enjoying what Bronny James is doing on the floor as well. The second-round pick has been working hard, and head coach JJ Redick shared an amazing stat from the second day of camp. James ran the farthest of all the players on the team on Day 1, according to player-tracking cameras.

“I went over to Bronny before practice and I was like, ‘Dude, you ran six miles,'” Redick said.

Outside of running the furthest, Bronny is making plays against his own father during scrimmage, and the players are loving it.

“It's fantastic to be able to be here and witness it in practice,” Anthony Davis said. “Bronny hit a 3 over him today. Everybody was talking smack in Bronny's favor. Then Bron came down and just bullied somebody. Just took it out on [the defender] — I forgot who it was — and got a layup. Bronny came down and hit another 3, I think over Austin [Reaves]. And Bron wanted the ball.

“So you could see, even though they weren't matched up, the competition is there. And that's what we love to see.”

It's obvious that Bronny has the drive and determination to get minutes for the Lakers, and he's making a good case for himself to start training camp.

Bronny competing early in Lakers' training camp

During Media Day, Bronny James shared a story about going up against his father, LeBron James.

“He spun baseline and went up and under, I jumped on the strong side backboard,” Bronny said. “But the refs that were reffing that game [missed it when] his foot stepped on the line a little bit. I got that [defensive] stop. I believe I got that stop. But it is what it is. He's in year whatever he is — he's going to get that call.”

So far in training camp, Bronny, LeBron, and Max Christie do shooting drills after practice, which has been seen on the Lakers' social media.

It's still a mystery how much time Bronny will see on the floor to start the season and how much time, if any, he could be in the G-League. If he continues to make a good impression during training camp and in the preseason, it wouldn't be a surprise if he saw rotational minutes. In order for Bronny to get minutes, he'll have to bring his defense to the table while also knocking down open shots.