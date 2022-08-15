Like father, like son indeed. Bronny James proved that he definitely got LeBron James’ basketball genes in him when he delivered a monster poster dunk on Monday against the U18 French Select squad.

Late in the second quarter of the contest, Bronny drove to the basket and muscled his way to a massive poster slam. There was no one stopping hi, and it’s unlikely anyone would have been able to deter him from throwing the ball down with an aggressive attack like that.

BRONNY PUT HIM ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/h6T6UZuFjC — Hoops. (@HoopMixOnly) August 15, 2022

Of course it reminded all basketball fans of LeBron James, who also loves slamming the ball home using his freaking athleticism. ESPN then shared a side-by-side video of the Los Angeles Lakers star and Bronny doing the same dunks, and they are eerily similar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

For what it’s worth, James himself shared the video on his Instagram stories. While he didn’t put any caption or comment on it, there is no doubt he is quite one proud dad to see his eldest son grow into a basketball player like him.

LeBron also shared his surprise after seeing Bronny James’ poster slam earlier in the day. He and Donovan Mitchell were at a loss for words, with James expressing his disbelief with just a few lines and several emojis.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

The Lakers star has always been supportive of his two sons in their basketball journey so far, and both Bronny and Bryce have certainly impressed as the look to follow the footsteps of their father.