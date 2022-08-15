LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell go bonkers over Bronny’s insane poster dunk in France

Bronny James is being recruited by a number of top colleges for a reason. No, it isn’t just because he’s LeBron James’ son. Sure, that obviously helps. But dunks like this help matters as well.

Bronny doing things at France ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/E9Do5aQztD — 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝘼𝙇𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨 ™ (@AIR305) August 15, 2022

Bronny James is playing for the California Club basketball team ahead of the 2022-2023 high school season. His team was taking on the U18 French Select team in Paris, France. And James absolutely posterized the U18 French Select player.

The incredible dunk drew strong reactions from LeBron James and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Bronny James is reportedly being recruited by schools such as USC, UCLA, and Ohio State. However, he hasn’t officially committed to any college yet. USC and UCLA would make sense for Bronny since LeBron James plays in Los Angeles with the Lakers. However, the James family is from Ohio so Ohio State would be a reasonable option as well. Other schools that have been linked to Bronny include Michigan and Oregon.

There are some question marks in his overall game. But scouts feel as if Bronny could excel at the next level. Regardless of your thoughts on his skill level, this dunk should leave no questions about his pure athleticism. That was a true NBA-esque dunk. LeBron James reacting to his son’s highlight play is expected. But when someone like Donovan Mitchell reacts, you know it is well-worth the hype.

Bronny James is aiming for a successful senior year at Sierra Canyon High School this year. Fans of Sierra Canyon will be elated for the season after seeing Bronny’s amazing dunk.