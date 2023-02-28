LeBron James is out Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and there are fears he could be sidelined for an “extended” period of time due to his bothersome right foot injury.

According to the latest reports, James is expected to be sidelined for an “indefinite amount” of time due to the right foot issue he sustained during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. While the Lakers labeled his injury as “right foot soreness,” it is clearly more serious than that.

James was able to play through the injury and finish the showdown with the Mavs, but Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that the problem now requires “multiple opinions” as James faces “multiple weeks” on the sidelines.

Sure enough, the injury update came as a huge shock to Lakers fans. The last thing they need right now is for their superstar to miss time, let alone a huge chunk of their final 20 games or so. It couldn’t have come at the worst possible moment as well, just when the Purple and Gold are starting to click.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Just when the team is playing their best ball of the season. Rest up, King! Health of LeBron is of utmost priority. Get back when you’re ready. Rest of the guys will have to step up,” one fan wrote.

Another LA faithful basically gave up, noting that it’s unlikely for the Lakers to contend for the playoffs now. “Season is likely a wrap. No way to get around it. Sucks that injuries to our stars have legitimately cost us extended runs during this AD/Bron era. Gotta hope he can come back in a week and we can stay afloat. Otherwise gotta look at next season and assess the roster accordingly,” the supporter wrote.

A third fan commented, “This s**t SUCKS.” While another Twitter user said, “This is such horrible news for LeBron. Damn he said he heard a pop & I don’t even know how he continued on in the game yesterday. Some of y’all laughing at his injury need to seek help!! IDC how much you don’t like a team or player, injuries suck for any player.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are more reactions to LeBron James’ brutal injury update:

I’m numb, was meant to see him next week, no words right now. https://t.co/1PSWP64uYd — Santos Beckham (@LostComposure) February 28, 2023

Was really hoping this was a fake Shams account but it’s really pic.twitter.com/yJFIScG7vM — Allenownz (@Allenownz) February 28, 2023

LeBron James is expected to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. 21 games left… pic.twitter.com/w9qRoEokwF — Omar Siddiqi (@osid24) February 28, 2023

“Lebron James will be out for a significant time pic.twitter.com/TVaucJh6iH — Rah☔️ (@DontHateRah) February 28, 2023

It’s just a sad day for the Lakers, indeed.