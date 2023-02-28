The Los Angeles Lakers fear that LeBron James will miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. While no official timetable has been announced, James is expected to miss an “indefinite” amount of time.

James suffered his injury during the Lakers’ 111-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He was able to play through the injury then, but his right foot is now expected to sideline James for the foreseeable future.

As he looks for the right solution, James is expected to get numerous opinions on his foot injury. James was already dealing with a foot injury before re-aggravating it against the Mavs.

Despite going down momentarily, LeBron James played a key role in the Lakers’ win over the Mavericks. In 37 minutes, James scored 26 points to go alongside eight rebounds and three assists. While he was able to get back up against Dallas, James’ foot injury eventually took him out.

Los Angeles is currently 12th in the Western Conference with their 29-32 record. James was supposed to help lead the Lakers’ charge into the postseason. Coming out of the All-Star Break, James referred to that push as the, “most important,” games of his career.

However, James’ foot injury has now forced him to the sidelines. The Lakers will have to try to make the postseason without their superstar for the time being. If Los Angeles did sneak into the playoffs, it’s still unclear if James would be able to play.

James’ foot injury comes at a brutal time for both him and the Lakers. Los Angeles will hope for the best possible outcome and try to still stick up wins on the court, even without James.