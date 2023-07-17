The Los Angeles Lakers used the recently-concluded 2023 NBA Draft to add some much-needed young talent to their roster. One of them came in the form of Maxwell Lewis, who LA picked up as the No. 40 overall pick. As it turns out, this was a match made in heaven.

Maxwell's father, Robert Lewis, recently spoke with Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times to share his experience during the draft. Being a lifelong Lakers fan himself, Robert has been left in awe by the fact that his son is now a member of the team he's rooted for all these years:

“I’m blown away,” Robert said. “Still in shock. Because all during the process of him getting drafted and the processes of him trying out for the teams, I never once said, ‘I hope he goes to the Lakers.’ I would’ve been asking too much. C’mon, Rob. Just get him drafted. And when they said Lakers, man, I was like numb.

“It’s … it’s … it’s crazy. Hard to believe.”

Being a die-hard Lakers fan means that Robert also has some specific feelings about the Boston Celtics, who happen to be LA's fiercest rival. Robert revealed that his son actually got a call from the Celtics on draft night. Apparently, Boston wanted to give Maxwell a two-way deal, which was not the most ideal situation for the former Pepperdine standout. His dad wasn't exactly jumping for joy as well:

“What flashed through my mind is ‘I don’t know if I can wear a Boston jersey … but I’ll take it,’” Robert said.

Obviously, Robert's loyalty lies with the Lakers and he couldn't imagine himself supporting his son if he ended up being a Celtic. Fortunately for the Lewis family, they won't need to go through that dilemma anymore.