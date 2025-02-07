The Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to four games with a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. However, Charles Barkley’s comments during TNT’s Inside the NBA halftime show sparked controversy among Lakers fans.

With Los Angeles leading 69-49 at halftime, a fan asked Barkley when he would apologize to the Lakers for his past criticism. Barkley dismissed the idea and responded bluntly.

“They are really dominating this Golden State Warriors team. This juggernaut they got. C’mon man. Shut up. Watch the game and shut the h*ll up,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley's criticism sparks backlash as Lakers fans fire back

He continued, doubling down on his stance against the Lakers.

“I’m not going to overreact to them beating the Golden State Warriors. Listen, Lakers are not contenders. The Lakers are a mediocre team.”

Expand Tweet

His comments drew immediate backlash from Lakers fans, who took to social media to voice their frustration.

Darius Soriano, co-host of the Laker Film Room podcast, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “charles barkley is bad at his job.”

Expand Tweet

One fan posted, “He is hurt by Bron or the Lakers or both😂 always hating.”

Expand Tweet

Another criticized Barkley’s analysis, writing, “And they wonder why ratings are down. When the bold clown can’t even dissect the game. Do you[r] job stop being bias.”

LakeShow caps off dominant win over Warriors as LeBron James makes history

Despite Barkley’s skepticism, the Lakers secured another win, marking their 10th victory in their last 12 games. LeBron James delivered a historic performance, finishing with a season-high 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block. With the performance, James became only the second player in NBA history to score 40 or more points in a game at age 40 or older, joining Michael Jordan.

The Lakers improved to a 30-19 record and will look to keep their momentum going when they host the Indiana Pacers (29-21) on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.