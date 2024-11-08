The 2024-25 G League regular season is set to tip-off this weekend, and when the South Bay Lakers take the court they will have Bronny James in the lineup. There is no doubt that fans will want to get an up close look at Bronny James as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, but they're going to have to pay a hefty price for a ticket.

Tickets for James' opening game with South Bay are currently sold out, as per Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, with the cheapest secondary market prices at around $200.

James accompanied the Lakers on their recent five-game road trip, but with the South Bay Lakers opening their season on Saturday, Nov. 9, he has officially been sent on G League Assignment.

James joins five other Lakers who have been assigned to South Bay including second-year guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis, and two-way contract players Christian Koloko, Armel Traoré and Quincy Olivari. Both Hood-Schifino and Lewis had extensive G League assignments last season as rookies.

When the Lakers drafted James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the plan was always for him to get most of his live game reps in the G League with South Bay.

Bronny James rookie season with Lakers

Although the Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft, he's been getting scrutinized like a lottery pick due to his dad's name.

James was always going to be a work in progress, especially considering he only played one season of college basketball at USC and was recovering from a cardiac arrest scare. So far, he's appeared in four games this season for the Lakers. He made history on opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he checked into the game alongside his dad to become the first father and son duo to play together.

Bronny James got his first NBA points during the Lakers' road trip when he knocked down a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason, with the first two years being fully guaranteed, the third year being non-guaranteed and the fourth year being a team option.

While fans should be patient with James' development, what has stood out early, especially in summer league and preseason, is his defensive ability. Playing in the G League with South Bay will give him a perfect opportunity to fine tune the rest of his game.