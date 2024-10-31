The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the night they envisioned in LeBron and Bronny James' homecoming, as the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped all over them right from the start of this one, taking a 20+ point lead early on and never looking back.

The blowout did mean that Bronny James got to check in the game for the second time this season after playing three minutes in the season opener. When he checked in with LeBron last Tuesday night, the two became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland crowd was urging JJ Redick on and making it known that they wanted to see Bronny in action.

When the younger James did eventually check in, he got five minutes of playing time and was more effective than he was in his NBA debut. During the stint, James drove to his left, turned around and knocked down a tough jumper for his first NBA points.

James also had a pair of assists and a steal in his five minutes, so he is beginning to show some promise. The plan is still to have him play with the South Bay Lakers for most of the season once the Lakers return from their current road trip, but Los Angeles can feel good about what he has shown in a very small sample size.

As a whole, it was an unimpressive outing for the Lakers on Wednesday night, as they were completely overmatched by a Cavaliers team that is off to a red-hot 5-0 start. The Lakers were ice cold from the three-point line, making just 6-of-28 attempts while the Cavaliers knocked down 17 threes on the night.

LeBron James gave the Lakers a silver lining to look back on in this one, as he reversed the trend on his inefficient shooting so far this season. Apart from his huge fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings, James hasn't been his usual efficient self from the field, but he had a 9-for-13 night on Wednesday. Despite the loss, maybe James can build off of that moving forward.