The Los Angeles Lakers have been making moves left and right this offseason in hopes of once again competing for a championship. They came up just short of reaching the NBA Finals this past season, losing in the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets, which is why general manager Rob Pelinka beefed up his team's roster in the offseason with the additions of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and now Christian Wood.

Late Tuesday evening, Wood came to an agreement with the Lakers on a two-year minimum deal that contains a player option for the 2024-25 season. This gives the 27-year-old big man the flexibility to potentially become a free agent again next offseason.

Wood is now reunited with head coach Darvin Ham and All-Star Anthony Davis. Ham was an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks while he played for them during the 2018-19 season, and Davis was Wood's teammate on the New Orleans Pelicans during the same season. This is a great situation for the seven-year veteran to be in, and he recently spoke with Andscape's Marc J. Spears about this opportunity that lies ahead.

“I've always wanted to be a Laker. I know we can win a championship,” Wood told Spears. “Communication with a coach is a big key. Coach Ham and I go back to our Milwaukee days and we've had great conversations everyday about this opportunity. He believes in me and told me I'll be playing a big role and knows what I can do.”

It was what Wood said next that has drawn a lot of attention, especially since he seemed to take a shot at the Dallas Mavericks, his former team.

“I'm looking forward to this and fasure motivated after what Dallas did.”

As a member of the Mavs last season, Wood played in a total of 67 games, starting in 17 of them. He averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from three-point range.

Clearly a key secondary contributor alongside superstar Luka Doncic, Wood ended up seeing his role decline week after week in Dallas. The true reason for the Mavs choosing not to utilize the big man more is unknown, but he is clearly still upset about the way things went.

Wood made it a point of emphasis to mention the Mavericks in his statement to Spears and he is trying to send some sort of message to his former team. They clearly did not want him anymore and felt like he could not contribute to their potential success, which is why Wood felt the need to mention what he did after signing with Los Angeles.

It should be very intriguing to see how the big man plays with the Lakers this upcoming year, especially when they take on Dallas.