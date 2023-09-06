The Los Angeles Lakers, after much ado, have finally added Christian Wood to their roster, inking him to a two-year deal with a player option for the second year. As maddening as Wood is as a player at times, this is nothing short of a big get for the Lakers. For a low price, the Lakers will be adding a player who averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds last season to their LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led core.

Now, it stands to reason that Wood will be extremely motivated to do well for the Lakers next season, as he wants to cash in on the huge payday he missed after his lackluster finish to the 2022-23 season with the Dallas Mavericks. But it seems like Wood has more motivation to perform at a high level than his finances, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

Posting on his official Twitter (X) account, Christian Wood expressed just how much it means for him to sign with the Lakers.

“It’s always been my dream to be a laker 💜💛,” Wood wrote.

Now, this could affect Christian Wood in two different ways. One is that fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a member of the prestigious Lakers organization would spur him on to achieving greater heights, further strengthening his desire to prove everyone wrong after he signed a cheap $2.7 million deal for the 2023-24 season.

However, there's also a chance that Wood caves into the pressure of playing for the Lakers and playing alongside LeBron James. Both of those factors puts him under more scrutiny, although for a low price, it's hard to rag on Wood too much for whatever deficiencies he may have on the court. Anthony Davis or Jarred Vanderbilt will be there anyway to help cover for his defensive issues.

The Lakers now boast impressive depth across multiple key positions, with Christian Wood likely to join a bench unit including Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Taurean Prince. Wood will also be such a huge insurance policy for the Lakers when Davis needs to miss a few games here and there due to load management or his usual penchant for suffering a few knocks.